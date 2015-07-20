Are Traditional PR Tactics Relevant for Digital Marketers?Posted by 21Handshake under Public Relations
Recently, a 21 Handshake client asked us, “So, what does 21 Handshake do for PR?”
The client assumed that because our focus here is on digital marketing, we don’t really do PR. In the most traditional sense, the client was correct: we don’t have a team of seasoned PR specialists pitching new stories to reporters round the clock or planning press events to secure earned media coverage. But we do apply many of the “best practices” associated with traditional PR to our digital marketing strategy.
