18
Vote
1 Comment

5 Things You Must Know About PR If You Are a Newbie

5 Things You Must Know About PR If You Are a Newbie Avatar Posted by smpayton under Public Relations
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 1 day 23 hours ago
Made Hot by: deanuk on December 29, 2017 1:00 pm
Public Relations (PR) is a complex field where one wrong move can get you into hot water. From knowing exactly what public relations is, to being aware of how it is different from advertising, there are several nuances to PR that every newbie ought to know of. There will be no shortage of opportunities for a PR professional with the right set of skills, resources, and knowledge base.

Here are 5 things that newbies need to know about the PR industry.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

I need to learn a thing or two regarding PR! ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Contributor of the Week Ivan Widjaya On BizSugar Tips

How do you use BizSugar to benefit your small business? Our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week Ivan … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop