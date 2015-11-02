17
Vote
1 Comment

3 Steps to Write the Perfect About Us Page

3 Steps to Write the Perfect About Us Page Avatar Posted by 21Handshake under Public Relations
From http://blog.21handshake.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on September 30, 2017 6:11 am
It's hard to talk about yourself, isn't it? You might be afraid you're not saying enough, or that the story you're telling is boring, or worse - that you're coming across like you're bragging. Introductions are basically throwing a handful of ideas at a new, unexamined wall and seeing what sticks - simply put, it's a little nerve wracking! While the process may be uncomfortable, don't be tempted to take the easy way out and put up the same old page as the rest of the industry. Nix the forced smiling headshots and ho-hum mission statements: your About Us page should have the same conversion goals as any other page on your site. If you're not sure how to write a page that avoids these tropes, here's where to start:






Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
9 hours ago

I will "chew" this post in the near future, as I am in the process of creating a new website.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Brad Smith Fixes Your Marketing Plan @BradleyESmith

The founder of FixCourse likes to do just what the name of his Website implies, fix your business to increase revenue … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop