It's hard to talk about yourself, isn't it? You might be afraid you're not saying enough, or that the story you're telling is boring, or worse - that you're coming across like you're bragging. Introductions are basically throwing a handful of ideas at a new, unexamined wall and seeing what sticks - simply put, it's a little nerve wracking! While the process may be uncomfortable, don't be tempted to take the easy way out and put up the same old page as the rest of the industry. Nix the forced smiling headshots and ho-hum mission statements: your About Us page should have the same conversion goals as any other page on your site. If you're not sure how to write a page that avoids these tropes, here's where to start:





