3 Steps to Write the Perfect About Us PagePosted by 21Handshake under Public Relations
From http://blog.21handshake.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on September 30, 2017 6:11 am
It's hard to talk about yourself, isn't it? You might be afraid you're not saying enough, or that the story you're telling is boring, or worse - that you're coming across like you're bragging. Introductions are basically throwing a handful of ideas at a new, unexamined wall and seeing what sticks - simply put, it's a little nerve wracking! While the process may be uncomfortable, don't be tempted to take the easy way out and put up the same old page as the rest of the industry. Nix the forced smiling headshots and ho-hum mission statements: your About Us page should have the same conversion goals as any other page on your site. If you're not sure how to write a page that avoids these tropes, here's where to start:
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Brad Smith Fixes Your Marketing Plan @BradleyESmith
The founder of FixCourse likes to do just what the name of his Website implies, fix your business to increase revenue … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
9 hours ago