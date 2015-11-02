22
Vote
1 Comment

Value Statement: Defining the Heart of Your Company

Value Statement: Defining the Heart of Your Company - https://www.process.st Avatar Posted by Ihya1324 under Public Relations
From https://www.process.st 3 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on September 6, 2018 10:02 am
Value statements unite your company and let everyone work with the same attitude and priorities. Learn how to create an effective one here.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

I have to "chew" on my value statement for some time and come back to you! ;) I have my mission statement and vision statement in place. Thanks for sharing this piece!
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Allison Semancik Helps Ideas Sprout @AllieMiami

After years of working to cultivate other people's small business gardens, Allison Semancik decided to plant some seeds … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop