In this episode of the podcast I explore some of the top myths about hosting a podcast using Anchor as a free podcast host. In February of 2018, Anchor Version 3 launched with an updated app and a long awaited desktop recording dashboard. Version 3 (the current version) has an even stronger focus on podcasting! As you can see, Anchor is constantly being updated and at times it’s difficult to keep up with all the iterations so let me give you a hand.

