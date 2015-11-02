Reasons Why Shopify is the Savior of Print CommercePosted by David Singletary under Products and Services
From https://www.relevance.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on April 16, 2018 8:18 am
Print industry is undergoing transition. Gradually but significantly the industry is shifting towards digital platform and for good reasons. It is driven by the necessity of the enablement of e-commerce into the conventional print industry which is ravaged by digital technologies. Certain factors responsible for this are a semi positive outlook for the printing industry and the necessity to fight disruptive changes in technology, growing print on demand services, and the rise of cloud to print as the model of choice in print commerce. Easy access to the internet has enabled far wider and deeper penetration into the masses. What made this transition natural? Answer, the arrival of Shopify and other similar web solutions.
