Process Street 2.0: Your Workflows, Now With Superpowers & ConfettiPosted by shatekpatrick under Products and Services
From https://www.process.st 2 days ago
Made Hot by: adamhh on January 19, 2017 10:10 am
Process Street isn’t just a checklist app anymore. It’s a complete platform for workflow automation, business process management and reporting.
It helps you cut back on the useless work being done in your organization, automate the work you shouldn’t be doing by hand, and run your business seamlessly by creating easy-to-run processes for recurring tasks.
It helps you cut back on the useless work being done in your organization, automate the work you shouldn’t be doing by hand, and run your business seamlessly by creating easy-to-run processes for recurring tasks.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
15 Tools to Edit Videos for Your Business
Do you want to create a business video, marketing clip, or advertisement, but don't want to spend hundreds or … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments