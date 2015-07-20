16
Process Street isn’t just a checklist app anymore. It’s a complete platform for workflow automation, business process management and reporting.

It helps you cut back on the useless work being done in your organization, automate the work you shouldn’t be doing by hand, and run your business seamlessly by creating easy-to-run processes for recurring tasks.




