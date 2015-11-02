Measure Your Business Networking with this Mobile App from BNI.comPosted by lyceum under Products and Services
The Networking Scorecard app from BNI.com encourages you to build your business networking skills by scoring the different actions you take to grow business relationships.
BNI.com, the world’s largest networking organization, created the Networking Scorecard app with some gamification features. The activities you perform when you network with your colleagues, partners, vendors and customers are scored with points so you can measure the results.
BNI.com, the world's largest networking organization, created the Networking Scorecard app with some gamification features. The activities you perform when you network with your colleagues, partners, vendors and customers are scored with points so you can measure the results.
