Free Up Your Hands When LivestreamingPosted by lyceum under Products and Services
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on February 23, 2017 3:39 pm
With a strong background in licensing, product development, sales and marketing, Montreal native Jeff Cohen has worked with some of the top companies at the forefront of market trends, such as Disney, Warner Bros and Major League Sports. As a live streamer, he recognized the need for proper broadcasting products while he was at concerts. He didn’t want to hold his phone and tablet all night as everyone else was doing.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
How To Make Sure Sponsored Content Gets Clicked
If you're trying to get visitors to click your sponsored content, try using an image with a celebrity or with eye … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments