Of course you know about Google, Yahoo, Bing and AOL, but have you heard of the DuckDuckGo search engine? Well, it’s an internet search engine that emphasizes protecting searchers’ privacy and avoiding the “filter bubble” of personalized search results.
The “filter bubble” is a term coined by internet activist Eli Pariser to refer to the selective information that search engines present to users based on variances such as location, past click behavior and search history. That means that different results are shown to different people. Not everyone who searches for a particular topic sees the same results. While this might be beneficial at certain times, the filter bubble also can isolate and deter you from seeing the entire picture. DuckDuckGo doesn’t have a filter bubble. And the ability to switch which local region you’re searching in gives you more options and ultimately, a truer search.
DuckDuckGo Gives Business Owners Unique Research ToolPosted by lyceum under Products and Services
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on February 3, 2017 9:57 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Emily Brackett @VisibleLogic Takes a Brand New Approach to Business
Not everyone can take the unique approach Emily Brackett does to her business clients each day. With a BA from … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
4 hours ago
It could be good for small business owners to search on their company names, personal names, competitors, keywords, etc., on different search engines, in order to get an overall picture of the brand recognition and a business intelligence snapshot.