DuckDuckGo Gives Business Owners Unique Research Tool

Of course you know about Google, Yahoo, Bing and AOL, but have you heard of the DuckDuckGo search engine? Well, it’s an internet search engine that emphasizes protecting searchers’ privacy and avoiding the “filter bubble” of personalized search results.

The “filter bubble” is a term coined by internet activist Eli Pariser to refer to the selective information that search engines present to users based on variances such as location, past click behavior and search history. That means that different results are shown to different people. Not everyone who searches for a particular topic sees the same results. While this might be beneficial at certain times, the filter bubble also can isolate and deter you from seeing the entire picture. DuckDuckGo doesn’t have a filter bubble. And the ability to switch which local region you’re searching in gives you more options and ultimately, a truer search.




Comments


I use DuckDuckGo as an alternative to Google and Bing. I have linked to DuckDuckGo results for the ego search on my name, on my social media site (in Swedish).

It could be good for small business owners to search on their company names, personal names, competitors, keywords, etc., on different search engines, in order to get an overall picture of the brand recognition and a business intelligence snapshot.
