Whether it is a new product launch, choosing a color scheme for an existing item or determining the best music for a campaign, market intelligence is invaluable but until now very expensive. The company that is making it affordable is Centiment. How affordable? Well, the company says you can create a survey and start collecting audience data beginning as low as $50.
