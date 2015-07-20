Best Customer Retention Tools For eCommerce BusinessesPosted by AdeyemiAdisa under Products and Services
From http://www.onaplatterofgold.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on January 19, 2018 12:44 am
eCommerce sector is growing but how do you retain customers as an eCommerce entrepreneur? Here are some of the best customer retention tools for eCommerce entrepreneurs...
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Brad Smith Fixes Your Marketing Plan @BradleyESmith
The founder of FixCourse likes to do just what the name of his Website implies, fix your business to increase revenue … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments