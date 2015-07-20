17
Organize your own content or curate the best videos on YouTube in your area of expertise. Playlists are quickly becoming a fantastic way to get found on YouTube.
When someone lands on your YouTube channel page you can be sure they will have plenty of content to consume and YouTube knows that you are the one that contributes to their session time. Give YouTube playlists a try - here's how to get started.




Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Ileane: I have to look into the possibilities with playlists.
