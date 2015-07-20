25
Vote
1 Comment

WordPress Continues to Dominate the CMS Market

WordPress Continues to Dominate the CMS Market Avatar Posted by jondyer under Online Marketing
From https://dyernews.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on March 13, 2018 2:32 pm
Despite competition from other platforms and services, WordPress continues to dominate when it comes to the number of websites it powers. According to a study by W3Techs, WordPress is now used on 30% of sites on the web. As a result, there may be big benefits to using WordPress for your small business site.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Jonathan: It is true that WordPress is dominating the content management system field. Could it be that Automattic acquired WooCommerce in order to have good position in the e-commerce sphere? A potential upcoming CMS competitor could be a site like Alibaba, starting with an integrated blogging platform.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Multiple Marketing Channels Increase Sales

Remember when getting organic traffic was easier and there was no such thing as a penalty? Early on with AdWords I … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop