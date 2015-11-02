The team at 21 Handshake just got back from Digital Marketer’s Traffic and Conversion Summit and we're excited to share our biggest “a-ha!” moments with you. First up: getting rid of your marketing department… and your sales department. Yep, we mean it. They both have to go. Before you start to panic or write us off as a bit crazy, know that we’re not suggesting you fire anyone. Instead, we're suggesting that you merge these two departments into one new, unified team dedicated to growth. Welcome to the Growth Team.

