If you manage a Facebook page you should really have more than 1 admin on your Facebook page.

There are several reasons for this. If you don’t want to lose your Facebook page that you have built up over the years it is imperative to have more than 1 admin today.

I recently started managing a new Facebook page for an account and I was the only one as the admin. Then I started to use the Facebook Business Manager for pages and decided I did not like it. It was too confusing and not user friendly. (If you are going to use the Facebook Business Manager be sure you know how to use it! It can be very tricky.)

So I went to erase my Facebook page from the Facebook Business Manager for pages and then when I went back to manage my own Facebook pages it disappeared! Really? Yes much to my surprise I could not get back to that Facebook page. So please learn from my mistakes here once again.




lyceum
3 hours ago

Lisa: Are there different admin roles for Facebook pages that are open, private, and secret? I am thinking of starting a Facebook pages for my new site on tea and my self-publishing journey of tea books, and I wonder how I should set it up. I am also thinking of starting a page for backers and donors of my crowdfunding campaign. How do you think I should set the preferences and settings?
Inspiretothrive
3 hours ago

Yes, they are. But I don't think they are secret. If you look at the chart on the post you will see what the different roles do. You could assign someone one of the different roles. It really depends on what you want them to do for you.

Feel free to email me or use my contact me page for more info Lyceum.
