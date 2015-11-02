Why You Need More Than 1 Admin on Your Facebook Page TodayPosted by Inspiretothrive under Online Marketing
If you manage a Facebook page you should really have more than 1 admin on your Facebook page.
There are several reasons for this. If you don’t want to lose your Facebook page that you have built up over the years it is imperative to have more than 1 admin today.
I recently started managing a new Facebook page for an account and I was the only one as the admin. Then I started to use the Facebook Business Manager for pages and decided I did not like it. It was too confusing and not user friendly. (If you are going to use the Facebook Business Manager be sure you know how to use it! It can be very tricky.)
So I went to erase my Facebook page from the Facebook Business Manager for pages and then when I went back to manage my own Facebook pages it disappeared! Really? Yes much to my surprise I could not get back to that Facebook page. So please learn from my mistakes here once again.
