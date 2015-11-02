Why You Need Data to Take Your UGC Marketing To The Next LevelPosted by amabaie under Online Marketing
From https://www.yotpo.com 13 hours ago
Made Hot by: genuinework789 on February 21, 2017 1:36 pm
Content marketing has outgrown its “throw-it-on-the-wall-and-see-what-sticks” phase. Without a data-driven strategy, you’re wasting your time.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Emily Brackett @VisibleLogic Takes a Brand New Approach to Business
Not everyone can take the unique approach Emily Brackett does to her business clients each day. With a BA from … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
- How To Be A Pro At Slack In 6 Simple Steps
- 7 Lessons On How To Avoid A Quick Business Failure
- Free Up Your Hands When Livestreaming
- Improve Productivity by Dealing with Email Overload Effectively
- How This Mom Is Making Money by Teaching Kids to Cook Healthy
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
5 hours ago
I like the idea of leveraging the ads with them.
UGC can be something I would consider for content marketing.