19
Vote
5 Comment

Why Updating Your Older Blog Posts is Important

Why Updating Your Older Blog Posts is Important - https://danswords.com Avatar Posted by Dan_Swords under Online Marketing
From https://danswords.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: bizyolk on September 5, 2018 10:56 am
The popularity of your older posts has dwindled, but they are still great posts. But now they are sitting out on the web, collecting eDust. Waiting to be discovered again...
Do you know that updating an older post can benefit your SEO and non-SEO campaigns?



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by dozerin
4 hours ago
Show / Hide

- -1 +



Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Sanwar: Thanks for the input! Welcome to BizSugar!

All the Best,

Martin Lindeskog
- 0 +



Written by lovelyrani123
5 hours ago

[Moderator's note: removed spam comment. ^ML]
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Dan: When you update an old post, do you change the date in the URL, or do you write a editor's note in the beginning of the post, with a date stamp?
- 0 +



Written by Dan_Swords
3 hours ago

I just add the updated information. I ran an experiment with 2 posts. I update each one about two days apart. Each post moved up one page on Google. One post was on page 4 and moved to page 3. The other post was on page 2 and moved to page 1. All I did was add relevant content and republished, leaving the original date.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Reginald Chan @ReginaldChanNet Teaches Online Business Basics

Whether you plan to start a new online business or are launching a blog as part of your company's online outreach, … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop