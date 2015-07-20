18
Why Should You Join YouTube Creator Academy?

Years ago YouTubers needed to depend on one another to learn how to use the platform. We all had our gurus and most of the one's I follow are awesome. But what if you could get training for YouTube right from the horses mouth? Well you can and in this video I tell you what I think about the YouTube Creator Academy and if it might be right for you.




Ileane: I will check out the YouTube Creator Academy. Thanks for the tip.
