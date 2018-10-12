17
Vote
2 Comment

Why SEO Must Be Long-Term

Why SEO Must Be Long-Term - https://leverable.com Avatar Posted by clickfire under Online Marketing
From https://leverable.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on October 12, 2018 10:15 am
"The result of long-term relationships is better and better quality, and lower and lower costs.” - W. Edwards Deming



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by ElijahBlueWho
2 days ago

Long term is the only option for SEO! You want short term content marketing? Go with native advertising.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
1 hour 23 minutes ago

Elijah-Blue Vieau: Welcome to BizSugar! Thanks for your input! Have you written blog posts on native advertising?

All the Best,

Martin Lindeskog
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Ryan Donegan @ryanpdonegan Rocks Digital Marketing Possibilities

From the beginning of his career creating marketing for local station WBRZ-TV in his native South Louisiana, Ryan … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop