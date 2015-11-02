Why No One Is Reading Your Blog PostPosted by Dan_Swords under Online Marketing
From http://danswords.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: bloggerpalooza on May 23, 2018 2:40 pm
Let’s face it. You are not the only blogger out there. And neither am I. Every day there is a ton of content being written and honestly, most of it is duplicate content. With all that new content, how can you get your reader interested in your post?
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Building a Small Business From Your Writing Talents
Our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week brings something unique to the table, a business model more entrepreneurs … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
5 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin