Why Most E-tailers Will Never Be Great at Digital CampaignsPosted by Pixel_pro under Online Marketing
From https://www.pixelproductionsinc.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on May 13, 2018 6:40 am
Are you blowing your digital promotions due to complacency in your marketing campaigns? Find out how to create successful digital campaigns right here!
What was the result of your last digital marketing campaign? Was it met with an uproaring response? Or did you find that your metrics took a blow?
If you didn’t get the results you hoped for, consider yourself in plenty of company. A UK marketing study showed that only 47% of digital campaigns were seen by the intended audience – that’s less than half!
Sometimes, you can tell a good digital campaign from a bad one simply by looking at it. But when you’re creating them yourself, it’s easy to overlook simple details or mistakes that can impact your campaign’s success.
What was the result of your last digital marketing campaign? Was it met with an uproaring response? Or did you find that your metrics took a blow?
If you didn’t get the results you hoped for, consider yourself in plenty of company. A UK marketing study showed that only 47% of digital campaigns were seen by the intended audience – that’s less than half!
Sometimes, you can tell a good digital campaign from a bad one simply by looking at it. But when you’re creating them yourself, it’s easy to overlook simple details or mistakes that can impact your campaign’s success.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Dhiraj Das @linktons Brings Passion to the Web
The story of how Dhiraj Das brought Linktons.com to the Web is a reminder of how important passion becomes when … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments