Good content is the second strategy you must implement to build page value. But content isn’t simply blog pieces, it includes videos, podcasts, webinars, live streaming sessions and product pages. And before you can create compelling content that ensures that you draw in prospects, you must figure out how your company is different from your competitors, identify your ideal customer, promote your content where your customers hang out, and entice them back to your site with appealing offers.




