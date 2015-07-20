SEO Rankings Take Time! One of the most common mistakes people make with search engine optimization is assuming it will bring an instant results.
While it’s true that SEO can have a visible and long-lasting effect on your site, it’s also true that great SEO takes a lot of time and effort.
It’s like a wine that gets better over time.
Understanding key factors that play role in an effective SEO strategy is very important, as you will be in a better position to make an assessment of how soon you can expect to see returns on your investment into improving the site’s visibility.
