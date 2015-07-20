Why Case Studies Should Be Central to B2B Content Marketing StrategiesPosted by smpayton under Online Marketing
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: DigiTechBlog on March 23, 2017 7:37 am
Writing captivating copy can go a long way towards winning custom, and if you do a good job with each of the above you might find you’re soon inundated with website traffic. However, for my money, the most effective way of encouraging potential clients to move from browsing your site to picking up the phone is to have a good range of case studies – providing real insight into your way of working, and detailing the success stories you’ve had with others.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
15 Tools to Edit Videos for Your Business
Do you want to create a business video, marketing clip, or advertisement, but don't want to spend hundreds or … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments