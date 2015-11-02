Digital marketing is a lengthy and time consuming process, one which requires an investment and continuous improvement. Unlike traditional marketing, the crux of digital marketing processes such as SEO and PPC are still unknown to many small business owners. Bigger companies often have the resources to have an in-house team of digital marketers to enable project cohesion.



There are countless benefits to be gained from seeking the help of a digital agency, so long as you know what is to be expected and how to form a lasting partnership that will benefit not only your business but theirs also.

