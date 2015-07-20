We have discussed topic clusters before as a method of organizing your website and choosing how to connect your pages with internal links. Basically, topic clusters are an extra-simple mind-mapping technique where you choose one important topic – your pillar – and then choose a cluster of lesser, related topics that should be linked to the pillar.



Topic clusters are an easy way to organize just about every kind of content, and we suggest you try using them for topic based SEO if you aren't sure how to publish or link...anything. But beyond being a useful starting place, topic clusters are also starting to have an important impact on SEO techniques. In fact, Hubspot, a major CRM player, now has a section devoted entirely to topic clusters. Let's take a look at why these clusters are suddenly getting so much attention.

