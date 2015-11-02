19
When Should I Hire an SEO Company?

SEO is a big investment in both time and money. I'm sure you understand the value a great SEO campaign can bring your business but how do you know it's time to get serious and hire an SEO company?



Written by lyceum
Gary: Thanks for your response. Do you have tips on search engine marketing for a new, self-published book? ;)
Written by lyceum
Gary: Would you classify 3 Bug Media as a SEO company?
Written by GaryShouldis
Let's have a chat about it sometime, I think Amazon is your best friend when starting out and your focus should be there if you do not have a large following. Congrats on the launch!
Written by GaryShouldis
I don't call 3Bug Media an seo company as we a lot more than that. I don't think you'll see too many seo only marketers in the future as seo no longer works as a silo, it needs to integrate with too many other marketing activities and you need the knowledge and understanding on how to make all of these work together. Traditionally, seo people were purely technical, with little to no marketing background, all they did was build links and fix technical issues on a website, that no longer works in isolation and these people are slowly finding themselves without a job.
