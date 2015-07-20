17
Organic traffic is traffic or a webpage visitor that used a search engine to search for a particular topic and your webpage showed up in the results.

If organic traffic is better than non-organic traffic, then how do you get Google to notice your website?
How do I get Organic traffic to my site?




Written by lyceum
14 hours ago

Dan,

So, how do i get organic traffic for my new blog on tea? I have done about 20+ posts so far. I am planning to write a post or two, every week.

All the Best,

Martin
