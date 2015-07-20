Customer acquisition is one of the primary objectives of a marketing campaign. SaaS and E-Commerce businesses spend their most of their budgets to stay ahead of their competitors in the race for acquiring new customers. But what is the return generated by every unit invested in a marketing program? This dilemma is one reason why not all businesses actively support in-house marketing teams; it is difficult to evaluate returns on investment.



Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) shows you how to optimize the acquisition cost of expanding your market base with a focus on maximizing returns instead of minimizing expenses.

