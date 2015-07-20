What I Learned from One Year of Intensive Ecommerce MarketingPosted by erikemanuelli under Online Marketing
From https://www.webhostingsecretrevealed.net 5 days ago
Made Hot by: luvhealthcare on November 15, 2017 5:23 pm
The best way for you to get to grips with a new skill set is to dive right in.
And after a roller coaster year of ecommerce marketing, I can look back and say that diving in was 100% the right move.
Even so, you can go a lot further with a little know-how to back you up.
Here are a few of the most valuable lessons I picked up in that first year, and how you can avoid learning them the hard way.
