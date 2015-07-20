The best way for you to get to grips with a new skill set is to dive right in.



And after a roller coaster year of ecommerce marketing, I can look back and say that diving in was 100% the right move.



Even so, you can go a lot further with a little know-how to back you up.



Here are a few of the most valuable lessons I picked up in that first year, and how you can avoid learning them the hard way.

