16
Vote
0 Comment
The best way for you to get to grips with a new skill set is to dive right in.

And after a roller coaster year of ecommerce marketing, I can look back and say that diving in was 100% the right move.

Even so, you can go a lot further with a little know-how to back you up.

Here are a few of the most valuable lessons I picked up in that first year, and how you can avoid learning them the hard way.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Mike Allton @mike_allton Wears Many Hats in Business

It's often said that small business people wear a lot of hats. To BizSugar members, the hat most associated with small … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop