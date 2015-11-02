Ways On How To Avoid Piracy In Content MarketingPosted by smpayton under Online Marketing
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on January 23, 2017 4:31 am
The millennial wave of content marketers has gotten used to the culture of impunity with plagiarism online. There is a blurred line between flattery and outright plagiarism. The demand of updated blogs and getting on the first pages of SERPs has been a never ending, barbaric race between content marketers, SEO enthusiasts, and web influencers.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Arthur Piccio, UPrinting Share Clients' Small Biz Spirit @UPrinting
Arthur Piccio, Public Relations and Small Business Coordinator for UPrinting, said he and the print shop he serves … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments