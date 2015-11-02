17
Content Marketing is a vital component of visibility — also driving revenue, customer retention, and brand affinity — when it performs as intended.

So, speaking of intentions, how do you:

- Conjure up relevant, appealing content ideas that hold the potential to go viral?
- Ensure all pieces of content reach your target audience?
- Gain targeted traffic, leads and sales as a result of this content?

Here are 3 overarching, ROI-focused methods to hack your ‘boring business’ Content Marketing strategy!

Don’t think outside the box. Know you are never bound by a box.



Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

The title of the post caught my attention! ;) It is time for a wake-up call call for plenty of the content creators out there in cyberspace! ;)
Written by ravichahar
4 hours ago

Hi Erik,

It's an informative piece of the content.

Thanks for sharing.
