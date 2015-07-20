17
Understanding Link Schemes and How to Avoid Them

Understanding Link Schemes isn’t easy. You know you need backlinks to rank content, but if you try to rank content aren’t all of the backlinks you build just part of a big link scheme?

First of all, I should clarify that what isn’t easy to understand about link schemes is all of the conversations that blur the distinction between link strategy and link scheming.

It’s no secret that backlinks (or lack there of) play a key role in where and how a website ranks. Websites with relevant backlinks from authoritative sources will rank higher in the search results than websites with few-to-no backlinks – it’s just that simple. But not all backlinks are created equal (I can’t believe I just said that again), and some of them may be viewed as a “link scheme” in the eyes of Google. So, what in the world is a link scheme and how do you avoid them?




Comments


Written by Pixel_pro
3 days ago

@Bikesgearlab, Hey thanks for your comment... It's a great example of a link scheme, because it clearly has nothing to do with my post and is entirely self serving. Good Job!
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Chris: You did a good job with responding to the "bike" guy! ;) I have removed the link to the site.

Best premises,

Martin Lindeskog
- 0 +



Written by bikesgearlab
3 days ago

Hey Guys,

I am here to introduce my bikes review blog.I'm try to contribute all kinds of bike reviews.I hope this blog are very very important bikes rider.Please check it just one click. [Moderator's note: removed link. ^ML]

Have A Nice Day
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

