Understanding Behavioral Economics and its Correlation to Digital MarketingPosted by smpayton under Online Marketing
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on March 20, 2017 2:16 pm
If you’re an entrepreneur or head of an advocacy group aiming to reach your target audience, here are four things you should know about digital marketing trends and their correlation to behavioral economics.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Hurray Jenny How: BizSugar Contributor of the Week
Hurray for Jenny How, our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week." If you haven't stopped by her cool and informative … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments