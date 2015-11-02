Innovation and disruption is constantly happening in marketing across the country. In both business and social spheres, there’s constant talk about how hot new brands are breaking into various markets. Take for example Venmo which has emerged as serious competition for Paypal in the payments apps market. Waze is another example of an emerging brand taking away business from an established market giant like Google maps. But when it comes to how consumers are searching for brands, are they really opting for new and emerging brands in place of established category leaders?

