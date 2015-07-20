16
The Weird World of Link Building

Posted by IzaakJC under Online Marketing
Having a website is a little like being the new kid in school: until you start making friends, you may as well be invisible. And making the right connections is extremely important.

Google uses hundreds of “signals” in order to evaluate what pages (or content) to include in search results, and also the order in which they appear. What those signals are is a closely guarded secret that some people have made attempts at trying to understand. And over the last two years, Google has given some indication by revealing what the three most important factors are: content, links, and RankBrain. RankBrain is the name of the machine-learning AI system that Google uses to help process search results, while content and links are self-explanatory.




