The Top 10 Digital Marketing Trends of 2017 - The Shutterstock BlogPosted by joannw2016 under Online Marketing
From https://www.shutterstock.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on February 12, 2017 2:43 pm
The days of 2016 ushered in an era of digital marketing defined by rapid social media changes, accelerated prominence of video, and marketers giving up on beacons becoming a retail reality (for now, anyway). As we kick off the new year, it’s a chance to wipe the whiteboard clean and develop new strategies to propel brands forward in the upcoming twelve months.
Below are the 10 trends that we think will define this year in digital marketing.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
15 Tools to Edit Videos for Your Business
Do you want to create a business video, marketing clip, or advertisement, but don't want to spend hundreds or … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments