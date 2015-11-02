Another year of blogging came and gone, yet the content marketing landscape remains to be one of the most critical strategies that many B2B marketers are looking forward to leverage in the years to come.



As a changing platform, we've seen a lot of shifts and trends towards how blogging was taken advantage by business this year.



Let's take a look at what the blogosphere looks like today, in the following infographic which comes courtesy of Blogging.Org.

