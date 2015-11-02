The Role of Social Media in Search Engine Rankings (does it help?)Posted by yeahlocal under Online Marketing
It’s unclear exactly how search engines use social media to rank your website. Google has flip-flopped on their algorithm’s use of social signals as a factor in search rankings. Still social is a very powerful SEO tool even if social signals don’t directly impact your search rankings.
