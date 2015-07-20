17
Vote
0 Comment
Artificial Intelligence is one of the main buzzwords we keep hearing for some years now, and it's no wonder – AI is everywhere around us, behind the advanced systems we use in a digital world. Find out how AI improves users' lives, how it has worked its way in search marketing and what you can do to take advantage of its impressive capabilities.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Welcome to Martin Zwilling: Contributor of the Week!

We always love the opportunity to salute BizSugar contributors who have helped to enrich the community. And … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop