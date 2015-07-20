The Real Cost of Cheap Content - Resonance Content MarketingResonance Content MarketingPosted by resonancesocial under Online Marketing
From http://www.resonancecontent.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: bloggerpalooza on August 3, 2017 9:49 pm
The Real Cost of Cheap Content
A recent study shows that, when it comes to content writers, you really do get what you pay for.
A recent study shows that, when it comes to content writers, you really do get what you pay for.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Alastair Kay @WatchGreenBiz Helps Businesses Grow Greener
Long-time BizSugar member Alastair Kay has had a varied career, with years experience in Internet marketing beginning … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments