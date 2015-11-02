19
Repurposing your Facebook Lives on YouTube is a good idea. But why aren't you getting traction? Maybe you even started going live on your YouTube channel or uploading videos after a long hiatus. You might be lucky to get 15 views. Here's why. It's because most marketers and podcasters are making some huge mistakes when it comes to using YouTube to get their content discovered by their target audience. Watch the video and learn how to fix those awful mistakes for good!




Written by saradiaz
3 hours ago

Thanks for sharing a wonderful tutorial. Though I haven't watched it certainly will help me in making a video marketing plan with youtube. In fact, content marketing is not just about blogs, it is evolving to a great extent.
Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Ileane: I will take time and watch your video, so I can correct the mistake I am making on my YouTube channel! ;)
