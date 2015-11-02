If your company were a person, how would it introduce itself at a party? No matter how many clients you have, how many skus you produce, or how long you've been in business, chances are that last question made you stop and think. It's easy to get caught up in the metrics of business and let your brand identity get a little fuzzy around the edges - it happens! The trick is to focus a little and bring some clarity to that introduction by using versatile tools like a brand story video. A multimedia snapshot of what your company is striving to accomplish, this video will help communicate your benefits more clearly to your customers, and will also serve as a guiding star for future marketing efforts.

