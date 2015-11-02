The Best SEO Plugin and Where to Find Great Blog Topic IdeasPosted by Ileane under Online Marketing
What is the best WordPress plugin to use for SEO? SEOPressor or Yoast SEO are two of the top choices. In this episode both plugins are covered along with some fun stories about both. You can watch the full version of a presentation that Yoast gave late last year here in Philadelphia. The next topic covered is how to find topic ideas for a new blog.
