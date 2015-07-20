The A-Z of Facebook Marketing and Engagement (podcast)Posted by HeatherStone under Online Marketing
Using Facebook to market your small business is nothing new, to be sure. But in this podcast, consultant John Jantsch of Duct Tape Marketing gives us the latest overview of this rapidly evolving social media platform -- and how small businesses can use it. In particular, Jantsch gives us an overview of the Facebook Business Manager and how it could change small business social media and marketing.
