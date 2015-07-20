There is no doubt any longer, or there really should not be, that ranking in Google search results is going to do your local business the world of good. Other search engines are available — Bing really is coming along brilliantly as a serious contender to Google domination of the search landscape.



Search engine optimisation should be at the forefront of businesses marketing strategy and in today’s interconnected world there really is no excuse for this not being the case. That said, it can take time and effort to get this right … Right? Well, yes and no but it doesn’t have to be all work with little reward.

