Targeting Passive Buyers — How to Tackle the Online Version of “Just Looking”
Window shoppers, Looky Loos… your website has them too. Find out how to convert these visitors into more sales by targeting passive buyers.
There are digital versions of everything and, as your online store knows, that includes the browsers, window shoppers, and people who spend an hour “just looking.” Thankfully, this also means there are digital ways of targeting passive buyers in order to get them to buy.
These passive buyers are amazing and terrible at the same time. They visit our sites and spend a while, so it decreases bounce rates and improves our overall metrics, but then they don’t buy. It means a site can look great on paper but isn’t converting like it should.
