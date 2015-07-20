16
Vote
0 Comment
Images sell. Images can make or break a post, page, ad, you name it. But, what if you have no good pics to use? Is your only option Stock Photography???

Let’s face it, lots of organizations use lots of stock photography for a number of reasons. Mostly, because it’s easy to find the type of image you want and it’s cheap.

So, if stock photography is so terrible, what are your options? Here are some easy ways to get an original image…




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Say Hello To Ileane Smith: Contributor of The Week!

Woo-hoo! Meet our latest "Contributor of the Week," Ileane Smith. Ileane started her small business adventure … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop