18
Vote
2 Comment
Snapchat For Business
It has been stated that “Over half of the users of Snapchat are between the ages of 13 and 17”. Based on this fact, you may believe the myth that Snapchat is for individual users only – not for business.
Snapchat For Business
It has been stated that “Over half of the users of Snapchat are between the ages of 13 and 17”. Based on this fact, you may believe the myth that Snapchat is for individual users only – not for business.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by Inspiretothrive
3 hours ago

Hi Lyceum, cool. I had too a while back and am just starting to use it. Was thrilled that Alok did a contributor post for me on it. Love to practice with you - https://www.snapchat.com/add/lisapsicard
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Lisa: I signed up for a SnapChat account, but I haven't used it much. I think will stick with Instagram... Thanks for sharing this blog post on SnapChat.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Woo-hoo! It's Sherryl Perry: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"

As anyone who regularly visits the BizSugar community knows, we absolutely love our contributors. Contributors … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop